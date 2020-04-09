North-east town flies flag high for the NHS

A flag celebrating the work of NHS workers across the country has been hoisted above a north-east town.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to countless shows of support for the health service during recent weeks as medics fight to contain the disease.

Now the Cullen Volunteer Group has created its own tribute to doctors, nurses and all other NHS employees.

Yesterday, the flag was fluttering in the strong breeze on the Moray Firth at the summit of Castle Hill.

It has become a popular spot for walkers since access was restored by volunteers in 2018 following a massive project to clear vegetation and create new paths.

The group has also supported locals during the lockdown by donating food to the Cullen Bay Hotel, which is preparing meals to be distributed to those in isolation.



