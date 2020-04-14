North-east town excited as sensory garden work nears completion

The group behind a new sensory garden in a north-east village hopes it can provide a haven for the whole community.

The Balmedie Community Sensory Garden is nearing completion after several years, and its organisers hope once it is completed, it will provide respite for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy together.

Lead co-ordinator Joni Corbett said: “There was a realisation that more places were needed for families and people with wheelchairs. There are a few families around the area as well as people visiting, and this gives them another space to visit.

“A lot of the time it is difficult for them to go to woodlands or gardens, so for them to have the chance to do that is great. The garden is designed specifically so wheelchairs can go in and can get round the sensory beds.

“The beds will be there to provide different types of scent, taste and texture.

“It is a hectic modern world. Since I started my work volunteering, it’s been very therapeutic to me, and I hope it will be the same for other people who are in stressful situations.

“To be able to do that for people in our village is wonderful.”

Plans for a garden have been in place for many years after the land was set aside for community use in the 1980s.

Trees were purchased in the early 1990s and were planted by members of the community, including pupils from Balmedie School, who named the site Magnificent Seven woods.

In 2014, the woods were handed over to Belhelvie Community Trust so the garden could be created.

Since then, volunteers have been working on the garden – and it was due to be opened in June.

Some finishing touches are still to be made and a social media appeal has been launched to encourage members of the community to come forward to help get the project over the line.

A post on the garden’s social media profiles reads: “Balmedie has been and continues to be a place individuals, businesses, families and voluntary groups, neighbours and friends call home.

“Knowing that our garden has been a place for people to connect is incredible.

“The sensory garden is still a work in progress.

“I hope those of you who have shown our garden some love will continue to visit or maybe even lend a hand.”

Joni said: “Before lockdown, we were doing a weekly meet, which was open to everyone. It’s a good way for people to get involved and feel part of it.

“There’s some nice history there, particularly with the primary school children who planted the woods in the 1990s.

“It really is a case of finishing what they started.

“We absolutely can’t wait to open. Although we are trying to wait patiently, we are really excited as a whole team.

“We are really proud of how the community has come together to make this happen.”