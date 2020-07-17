North-east town creates lockdown-friendly version of popular fundraising event

A north-east community has found fundraising success by creating a lockdown-friendly version of one of its regular events.

The annual Chapelton 10-kilometre run was cancelled earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but residents managed to keep the spirit of the event by organising a 24-hour contactless relay through the town.

The relay took place last weekend, with 24 locals running for one hour each continuously from 3pm on July 11 to 3pm the next day.

The total distance covered was over 280 kilometres, and almost £1,500 was raised for Pillar Kincardine, a Stonehaven-based charity supporting people with emotional, social or mental health difficulties, and the Portlethen Community Ambulance Association.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Rachel Rollo, one of the organisers of the event and also a runner in the relay, said: “The relay race was a tough but exciting challenge.

“Even though we were running individually and tracking times and distances online there was a real sense of team spirit from everyone involved.

“It was fantastic to have the support from people living in Chapelton and surrounding areas who cheered us on and donated towards two great local causes.”

With the Scottish Government easing lockdown restrictions, the Chapelton events calendar is starting up again, beginning with the popular farmers’ market which will take place on Sunday.