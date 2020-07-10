North-east tourism sector to reopen after Sturgeon announcement

The tourism sector will be able to welcome back visitors after the first minister’s announcement.

Museums, galleries and attractions are set to reopen next Wednesday – along with holiday accommodation, such as hotels.

VisitAberdeenshire’s chief executive Chris Foy said: “By rubber stamping Wednesday as the date for further reopening of the tourism sector, the first minister has ensured that north-east businesses can continue with preparations to welcome back visitors.

“Visit Aberdeenshire’s immediate focus is to help drive revenues into the tills of tourism suppliers through local and national promotional campaigns in the coming weeks.”

Peterhead Prison Museum confirmed in a post on social media it will on July 15.

However, Stephen Gow, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, warned some businesses may struggle to operate with reduced numbers of customers.

He said: “Whilst the first minister’s announcement today of the reopening of indoor hospitality areas is a very welcome one, venues will still not be able to operate to anything close to capacity, making it challenging to operate profitably.

“Individual businesses will have to make the decision if it is worthwhile opening with restrictions or if it is better to wait until they are able to operate more profitably.

“There is still uncertainty as to when indoor events such as weddings and functions will be able to resume, this will be a major influencing factor for a number of operators.

“As more information becomes available the hospitality industry will be able to see a clearer path to understanding how they have to be structured to run profitably in the new norm.”