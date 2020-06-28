North-east tourism body’s bid to recruit board members to aid recovery effort

A tourism body is recruiting new additions to its board of directors to play their part in recovery of the sector.

VisitAberdeenshire is looking to bolster its board of directors with the appointment of new members.

The board of directors will work together with the VisitAberdeenshire team to help shape the recovery of the region, considering the effect of the coronavirus pandemic upon tourism in the north-east.

Led by chairwoman Claire Bruce, the board provides counsel to the VisitAberdeenshire leadership team.

Claire Bruce said: “Our board of directors is made up of highly experienced individuals who are inherently passionate about the region and what is has to offer for leisure and business purposes. We’re adding to our board at a time when tourism needs more support than ever.”

Mrs Bruce added: “The stark impact that Covid-19 continues to have on the local visitor economy presents a significant challenge for businesses across the sector. Recovery will require inspirational leadership, and the board of directors will play a key part in helping us rejuvenate the sector.

“Candidates will be champions for the north-east and will nurture positive and effective working relationships with all key stakeholders of VisitAberdeenshire both internal and external, locally and nationally.”

For more information about the recruitment process and how to apply, visit visitabdn.com/vacancies.