North-east tourism body takes part in virtual conference

The north-east’s tourism marketing body has been working alongside others in the industry to provide the region with a boost.

VisitAberdeenshire was part of VisitScotland’s Scotland Reconnect 2020, a pilot virtual travel trade event designed to bring businesses, suppliers and buyers together.

It was held last week and followed the cancellation of the VisitScotland Expo 2020 earlier this year.

VisitAberdeenshire team used the virtual event to team explore new business opportunities with suppliers and buyers, via pre-arranged appointments.

Other north-east businesses involved in the Scotland Reconnect 2020 event included 10 Dollar Shake Ltd, Bothies and Bannocks, Gordon Highlanders Museum, Douglas Hotel, Brewdog, Aberdeenshire Highland Cattle, Dalriada Lodges, Sandman Signature Hotel, Trump International Scotland, The Chester Hotel, Maryculter House Hotel, the Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Kincardine Castle, DeeTour and Lost Loch Distillery.

VisitAberdeenshire will also take part in IBTM World Virtual, the leading global event for the meetings, incentives, conference and events industries.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “We are securing forward bookings for hotels, venues, and other visitor services through tour operators and event organisers. Revenues delivered from these bookings will benefit the local economy next year and beyond.

“An essential strand of VisitAberdeenshire’s work focusses on delivering long term returns for the North-east via intermediary buyers. Through our pioneering Travel Trade Ready and Business Events Ready programmes we are confident that our local suppliers are taking products to market that suit buyers’ needs and are easy to contract.”