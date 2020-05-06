North-east tourism body launches virtual tours of top attractions

A north-east tourism body has launched a hub which will allow “visitors” to enjoy the region from their homes.

VisitAberdeenshire’s website now contains interactive tours, experiences and classes – with would-be tourists unable to visit the north-east because of lockdown.

The programme, which can be found in the “Aberdeenshire Will Wait” section of the organisation’s website, includes virtual art collections, cookery lessons, castle tours and flyover videos of some of the region’s finest attractions.

VisitAberdeenshire’s chief executive Chris Foy said: “We’re leaving a light on for our visitors, encouraging them to take a closer look at our beautiful region from afar. Our interactive site pulls together virtual experiences from around the region, appealing to people’s curiosity and inspiring them to plan a future visit.

“Guest blogs from local experts, social media influencers and recommendations from the VisitAberdeenshire team provides an up to date snapshot of fun and engaging activities to take part in during lockdown.

“VisitAberdeenshire is also appealing to locals to rediscover the very best of the region when the time is right to do so.”

Mr Foy added: “‘Aberdeenshire Will Wait’ is also a reminder to our local community of what is so inherently brilliant about this area, our wild coastlines, incredible scenery and rich heritage. As we move closer towards an easing of restrictions, I can’t stress enough how important locals will be to the recovery of the north-east’s tourism and hospitality sector.”

Visit www.visitabdn.com/ABDNwillwait for more information.

