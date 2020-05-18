North-east tourism awards cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

A north-east awards ceremony has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards were due to take place in November.

The awards act as the regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards, meaning that local winners go on to represent the area nationally.

Both the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards and The Thistle Awards will return in 2021.

Stephen Gow, chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards, said: “It’s never an easy decision to take to cancel such a popular event, however, the tourism and hospitality industry is facing exceptional challenges.

“At this time, we’re still unsure when many businesses will be able to reopen and in what format they will be permitted to operate.

“As the nominations for this year’s awards had just opened at the start of the pandemic, we’re in a position where we’re able to halt the application process at no detriment to any entrants.

“The awards will return in 2021, where we intend to fully celebrate the achievements of our whole industry, but in the meantime, our sector, like many others, needs the focus to be on recovery and resilience.”

The Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards awards aim to highlight business and individuals that are helping the tourism sector to thrive, attracting visitors to the area and ensuring best possible standards of customer service.

