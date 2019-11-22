North-east tots pose for camera in bid for top prize in Santa’s Little Leopards contest

More than 50 grinning tots have snapped up the chance to feature in the Evening Express’ Santa’s Little Leopards contest.

Youngsters under the age of five visited Santa’s grotto at the Bon Accord Centre and grabbed the chance to don festive hats and seasonal props to have their picture taken by our photographer in a bid to win a special prize.

Seven-month-old cheeky chappy Grayson Smith was one such youngster to pose for our snapper for the competition.

Full-time mum Brooklyn Sheehan, 24, of Newmachar, said: “My mum actually sent me the link to the competition through WhatsApp.

“She had seen it and she’s obviously smitten with Grayson so she wanted him to enter it, so that’s how I knew about it. Then I saw the grotto and wanted to come and get him to meet Santa.

“He’s loved it. He was a bit unsure about Santa but he got there in the end. We got a great photo out of it so I’m really happy with that.

“He’s quite a poser. He gets that from his dad.

“He’s very excited about Christmas, I think. He doesn’t know much about Christmas but he’ll be excited to get all the wrapping paper more than the toys. And I think Nana and Granda are getting him a little play car so he’ll love that.”

Noah Whyte, 2, also jumped at the chance to take part after visiting Santa’s grotto with his big sister Georgie-Mae, 5, and mum and dad Jill and Dave, 33 and 42, of Bridge of Don.

Jill said: “We found out about the competition just now coming out of Santa’s grotto.

“I think he’s quite excited but I think his big sister will be more excited to see him in the paper.”

If you didn’t make it along to the Bon Accord Centre on Saturday, fear not.

Parents and guardians will have another chance to bring their kids along and get involved tomorrow.

Once you have experienced all the grotto fun, you will then have the chance to enter Santa’s Little Leopards contest.

Entry to our competition is free as part your visit to the grotto.

We will provide Christmas-themed props to take a picture that will then appear in a supplement on December 9.

The supplement will feature a voting form so everyone can choose their favourite entry.

The winner will receive a trophy, cuddly toy, a canvas print of their picture, champagne and flowers for parents and vouchers for the Bon Accord Centre.

The competition features three age categories – 0-17 months, 18-35 months and 3 to 5 years 0 days. The winner will be revealed in the Evening Express on Christmas Eve.