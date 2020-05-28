North-east Tory MP calls for Dominic Cummings to apologise

A north-east MP is calling for Dominic Cummings to apologise to the public after he breached lockdown rules.

The disgraced aide to the PM said he would not apologise after taking a 260-mile round trip to Durham in March while the rest of the country were following strict stay home orders.

Yesterday, Andrew Bowie published a standardised reply which covered a number of questions, after he received over 1000 emails on the subject.

This is the highest volume of correspondence he has received since becoming an MP in 2017.

He said: “I believe that Mr Cummings should not have taken the trip he did, and that it was inappropriate for a senior government adviser

to do so.

“Whether the letter of the rules were followed or not, it was not in the spirit of the rules and for that he should apologise to the British public.”

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP and Tory party deputy chairman added: “If it emerges that Mr Cummings broke the law, I believe his position will be untenable and his resignation inevitable, if it is not already.”

Despite being chief architect of the lockdown policy, which has now been in place for 9 weeks, Cummings has been criticised for failing to follow his own advice after travelling from his home in London to County Durham.

He maintains that he made the trip with his wife and child in tow, in order to secure suitable childcare at his parent’s property, after his wife developed symptoms of Covid-19.

And during a press conference on Monday, he said he did “not regret” his actions, which were deemed to be reasonable by Boris Johnson​.

He also admitted to travelling a further 30 miles away from his parents’ house to Barnard Castle, while non-essential travel was banned.

Mr Cummings claims he made this journey in order to test his eye-sight and ensure he was healthy enough to travel back to London.

An investigation is currently being carried out by the police force in County Durham, to establish the movements of Cummings and determine if he made a second trip to the area.

He said: “I have confidence in the relevant authorities to investigate the facts of the case and I have no doubt that they will do so.”

His statement added: “These are incredibly difficult and trying times.

“Many of us have sacrificed so much as we have followed the guidance to stay at home as the country battles Covid-19.

“I myself was unable to attend the funeral of a family member who died of Covid-19 in late March due to the restrictions on our movements and equally the restrictions on numbers attending funerals.

“So I know how tough this has been.”

Earlier this week Moray’s Conservative MP Douglas Ross stood down from Government over the controversy.

He said: “I have never met Dominic Cummings so my judgement on this matter has always been open and I accept his statement on Monday afternoon clarified the actions he took in what he felt were the best interest of his family, however, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them.

“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones, families who could not mourn together, people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the advice of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.

“While it has been a great privilege to serve as a minister my first duty is to be a representative and I feel I can best represent my Moray constituents and many across the country who have expressed their feelings about this by resigning as minister.”

