North-east Tommy sculpture removed from display after vandal attack

A First World War monument has been removed for repairs following vandal attacks.

The Tommy silhouette from beside the New Elgin War Memorial, which also commemorates the First World War, was vandalised for the second time in the past two weeks.

We have had to remove the Tommy silhouette from beside New Elgin War Memorial due to the second occurrence of damage… Posted by Moray Council on Wednesday, 16 October 2019

A statement by Moray Council said: “Repairs are under way and it is hoped they will be completed before Elgin’s Remembrance event.

“The damage has been reported to Police Scotland and our own antisocial behaviour team.”

Sergeant Julie Britton from the Elgin Community Policing Team said: “This is a mindless act of vandalism which is despicable and has caused understandable upset in the community.

“We believe the most recent incident occurred sometime between Monday and Tuesday and I would appeal to anyone who has information which could assist the investigation to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.”

The sculpture has now been repaired by Moray Council’s blacksmith and will be stored securely until next month’s Remembrance Event’s in the town.