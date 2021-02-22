Show Links
North-east told to brace for strong winds with gusts of up to 70mph expected

by David Mackay
22/02/2021, 11:38 am Updated: 22/02/2021, 11:42 am
© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

The north-east has been told to brace for strong winds from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office to expect gales between 2am and 6pm across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Moray coast in the morning before easing through the afternoon.

Delays are possible on rail and ferry services with some high-sided vehicles urged to travel slower on more exposed routes.

Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning for heavy rain covering Ballater and the surrounding area has also been issued from 6am tomorrow until 6pm on Wednesday.

Flood alerts from Sepa covering Garmouth and Kingston in Moray also remain in force today.