The north-east has been told to brace for strong winds from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office to expect gales between 2am and 6pm across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected on the Moray coast in the morning before easing through the afternoon.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Heavy rain across parts of Scotland

Tuesday 1200 – 1200 Wednesday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/zKVmZVmT6U — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2021

Delays are possible on rail and ferry services with some high-sided vehicles urged to travel slower on more exposed routes.

Meanwhile, a separate yellow warning for heavy rain covering Ballater and the surrounding area has also been issued from 6am tomorrow until 6pm on Wednesday.

Flood alerts from Sepa covering Garmouth and Kingston in Moray also remain in force today.