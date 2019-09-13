North-east toilets shut after vandal attack

A north-east council has been forced to close a public toilet today.
The men’s toilets at the Maiden Street car park has been shut due to vandalism.
Aberdeenshire Council has advised the ladies toilet remains open.
Alternative facilities are available at the Peterhead Library, Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre and Buchan House.
