North-east to tackle 1,000 mile route to raise cash for epilepsy charity

A north-east cyclist is taking the 1,020-mile journey from John O’Groats to Lands’ End to raise money for charity – for the second time.

Fraser Beattie was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2014 although he had his first seizure just after his 16th birthday in 1996.

Feeling alone and in a dark place for two years, the 39-year-old sought advice from Epilepsy Scotland.

The ride will be passing through numerous locations across Scotland, ranging from Wick and Brora in the Highlands to Perth and Edinburgh. The first day will also include a 135-mile ride.

He completed the same journey in July 2017, raising £2,500 for the charity.