North-east to benefit from new employment and training fund

The north-east is set to benefit from a fund set up to support employment and training.

Earlier this month, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin wrote to Scottish Government economy secretary Fiona Hyslop calling for the region to be given a slice of the new £100 million pot.

Now she has received a letter from Ms Hyslop confirming some of the fund will be set aside for the north-east, which has been impacted by Covid-19 and the collapse of the oil price.

Ms Martin said: “I am encouraged by the response I received from the cabinet secretary that outlines that the north-east will benefit from the £100m for employment support and training announced by Kate Forbes [finance secretary].

“The transition training fund was an important piece in the recovery of our communities following the 2016 crash, and I hope this new support will be even more helpful.

“Ms Hylsop makes clear the Scottish Government is cognisant of the challenges the North East economy faces, and of the crucial role that our skilled workforce can play in helping meet our ambitious climate targets.

“I am hopeful that Ms Hyslop’s understanding of the situation we face in the city and shire will lead to our area benefiting from a portion of the £100m pot allocated for employment support and training.

“I will continue to make the case with ministers in the Scottish Government for the investment that will help our talented employers and workforce weather the unprecedented challenges we all face.”