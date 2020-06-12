North-east to benefit from major energy transition fund

The north-east will benefit from a multi-million-pound Scottish Government support package to help the oil and gas industry recover after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The £62 million Energy Transition Fund will support businesses in the oil, gas and energy sectors over the next five years.

It will focus on the north-east and will also help the region’s ambitious target of a net zero future.

Major projects in the region to be considered for funding include the Global Underwater Hub in Aberdeen, the Energy Transition Zone business park near the city harbour, the Acorn hydrogen project at the St Fergus gas terminal and a range of innovation projects led by Oil and Gas Technology Centre’s Net Zero Solution Centre.

The investment could also provide a boost for the wider Scottish energy sector and supply chain.

Oil and Gas UK chief executive Deirdre Michie said welcomed the move to support the sector over the next five years.

She said: “The support from the Scottish Government today is good news for jobs, supply chain companies and energy communities.

“This significant funding recognises the essential role of Scotland’s offshore oil and gas industry in realising a net zero Scotland by 2045.”

Chief executive of the Oil & Gas Technology Centre Colette Cohen said: “The creation of this fund to accelerate the transition of the energy sector to a new and exciting net zero future is very welcome news.

“We look forward to working with industry and government to deliver these exciting programmes and make sure the North East of Scotland continues to be a leader in technology and innovation for the net zero economy.”

Sir Ian Wood chairman of Opportunity North East Sir Wood said the move was “timely” will help “strengthen” the oil and gas sector in the region.

He said:“We very much welcome today’s timely funding announcement from the Scottish Government to help strengthen the North East of Scotland’s growing position as a global integrated energy transition cluster creating a lot of employment over the next 20 years.”

Economy secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This is an extremely difficult time for our business community and we recognise the need to do all we can to help the recovery of key sectors of the economy and Scotland’s regions.

“This package of investment for the North East will support our energy sector as it recovers from the impact of Covid-19 and will help us make significant progress as we move towards net zero by 2045.

“Aberdeen is recognised globally as a centre of excellence in oil and gas and this funding will help ensure that the knowledge, skills and expertise it has to offer will play a vital role in the energy transition.

“It is vital we move quickly to seize the opportunity to take forward a green, low-carbon recovery and support the workforce as the energy sector diversifies. Now is an opportune time to re-imagine the Scotland around us and to begin building a greener, fairer and more equal society and economy focused on wellbeing.”