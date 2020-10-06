North-east theatre receives funding to make building more inclusive

A north-east theatre has received a funding boost to help it become more inclusive.

The Barn in Banchory has been awarded £4,800 from the Theatre Development Fund, allowing it to move its technical control centre to ground level.

The move will allow the theatre to train more volunteers as more people will be able to access the centre, which is currently in a confined space raised above floor level.

Jon Morgan, a director of the Theatres Trust which administers the fund, said: “Responding to the pandemic has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds this year, but it is important that theatres continue on the journey to being truly inclusive spaces and that accessibility does not fall by the wayside.

“We are therefore delighted to be able to support the Barn with its project that will improve their accessibility for their staff, volunteers and performers.”