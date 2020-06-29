North-east tennis courts available to book

Aberdeenshire residents are being reminded they can reserve a number of local tennis courts through an online booking system.

Courts are currently available to book in Alford, Banff, Huntly, Laurencekirk, Fraserburgh, Portlethen, Oldmeldrum, Tarves and Newmachar through the Live Life Aberdeenshire website.

Players will have to register and book a one-hour time slot before using their court of choice, but it is free to play.

Rackets and balls will have to be brought by the players and play time is restricted to 50 minutes on court.

Bookings will be made for a maximum of two players on the court at any one time unless it is a doubles match with two members of a household on each side.

However, toilets and changing facilities will not be available to use.

To find your nearest court, or to make a booking, visit the Live Life Aberdeenshire website via https://bit.ly/LLAtennis