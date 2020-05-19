North-east teen’s hope strange times will bring new respect for heroes

If one thing can be agreed upon, its that it’s a strange time we’re living in just now.

With our freedom removed, life as we know it is on hold; with the words “Stay at Home, protect the NHS, save lives”, it can feel a little like listening to a broken record player.

And yet, through the mire, another thought has emerged. Despite the destruction and dismay; despite the difficulties; despite the feelings of suffocation Covid-19 has brought, we can’t let go of hope.

The passing of the 75th anniversary of VE Day could not have come at a more symbolic time. It serves as a reminder of what can be achieved in the face of adversity. It was the determination, courage and spirit of all the allied forces and the civilians that ensured that one day, six years after the declaration of war, that freedom would come.

Their stories have the power to inspire us to fight in our own way; to stay at home, protect the vulnerable and maintain hope. Our ancestors fought the visible threat of a totalitarian regime; today, we must conquer this invisible, lone warrior with the rebirth of our grandparents and parents determination.

We are not starving prisoners in an alien country, nor are we unable to continue living with happiness. We are far more fortunate than those who overcame the war, and this we must remember as we look to those guiding us through this temporary storm. Seventy five years ago, our soldiers were out on the frontline wearing their steel helmets and khaki uniforms; today, our soldiers wear blue hazardous materials suits and protective visors.

This begs the question, despite the destruction, has this devilish disease in turn saved our NHS? It may sound contradictory, but think back, to just a few short months ago, where we were witnessing a time where Britain’s current government appeared to be in very real talks about privatising, and potentially selling off parts of the NHS to Trump.

During the 2019 General Election campaign opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed documents revealed that this was being considered.

It is only now, after 34,636 deaths (as of Monday), and after contracting the coronavirus himself, has Boris Johnson realised that it is the NHS that keeps this nation’s heart beating, not his government. It is now without question that if Johnson – or any future leader – were to attempt to channel their inner-Thatcher and privatise the NHS they would be committing political suicide; they would almost certainly never see a reelection in this lifetime.

So in a strange and emotional turn of events, it seems that despite the immense pressure that has been put upon our prodigious NHS, this eerie experience has amplified the need for a secure future for our NHS. It can only be hoped that the plight of those soldiers who fought for our freedom, along with those fighting on the medical frontline, will not be remembered in vain.