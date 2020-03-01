North-east teenager wins spot in national cooking final

A north-east school pupil has earned success in a nationwide cooking competition.

Jessica Batchelor, an S4 pupil at Aboyne Academy, has successfully gone through the first three stages of the Springboard FutureChef Competition.

She will now represent the north of Scotland at the national final in London on March 15-16.

Stage one was a school heat where the participants had to design and cook a one-course meal on a budget.

Jessica went on to represent Aboyne Academy in the local final against competitors from other Aberdeenshire secondary schools.

Following stage two, Jessica was mentored by head chef at the Rothesay Rooms Ross Cochrane, who travelled up to Inverness to support her at stage three.

The final will be hosted by Westminster Kingsway College and judged by industry and celebrity chefs.

A statement from the school read: “Everyone at Aboyne Academy is extremely proud of Jessica’s success and delighted that her extraordinary talent has been recognised.”