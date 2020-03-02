North-east teenager to be honoured as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week

A north-east youngster is to be honoured as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Mohamad Dawas, 16, arrived in Inverurie from Syria with minimal English.

However, he chose to undertake a Foundation Apprenticeship and is now hoping to pursue a career as a dentist.

He said: “Foundation Apprenticeships help people to kick on and do what they want to do.

“It looks good if you have already done some work before applying for jobs and university.”

Jamie Hepburn, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, said: “Apprenticeships are for everyone, regardless of background.”