North-east teenage pregnancy rates lowest in Scotland

The number of teenage pregnancies recorded in the north-east in 2017 are the lowest in Scotland.

New figures released by ISD Scotland show the number of women under 20 who have given birth each year, with the most recent data given in 2017.

In that year, 348 women under 20 were recorded, which is 23.8 per 1,000 women.

The highest levels per 1,000 women were recorded in NHS Fife.

In Aberdeen, 162 women were recorded, compared with 137 in Aberdeenshire.

Teenage pregnancy rates are also at the lowest level since reporting began in 1994.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “It is encouraging to see a fall in the rates of teenage pregnancy for the tenth successive year.

“I’m particularly pleased that the gap in teenage pregnancy rates between the most and least deprived areas is narrowing too.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Our focus includes awareness, offering young people choices of effective contraception, including long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), delivered through high quality accessible services.”