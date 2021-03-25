A north-east charity team has raised £1 million for Cancer Research – after beginning its fundraising journey 20 years ago.

The Thompson Clan team, from Relay For Life Peterhead, has now reached the £1m milestone for Cancer Research UK.

The team began its journey with the first Relay For Life event in 2001, and is captained by Angie Shearer and made up of members of her family and friends who come from Huntly, Inverurie, and surrounding areas.

Angie’s fundraising began after her Granny Thompson died of cancer in 2000.

Last year, her Granda Thompson also sadly passed away from cancer.

Angie’s team entered the first Relay For Life event in 2001 at Pittodrie stadium and has taken part each year since.

The event is now held at Lord Catto Park in Peterhead, where Angie was Relay for Life chairwoman from 2005 until 2012.

The team have also completed other fundraisers including sales, bag-packing, and ceilidhs.

Angie said: “20 years ago we would have never imagined raising £1 million as a family. It makes it even more special this year because we also lost my Granda Thompson to cancer in June 2020.

“It has been really special to hit the million this year in memory of him, along with my Granny, my Auntie Sandra and Uncle Ian. We know with Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research, the money is making a difference.”

Relay For Life Peterhead’s chairwoman Lorraine Coleman and vice-chairwoman Joyce Cameron, said: “This is a very special team, and it is led by a very special team captain.

“We are so inspired by their dedication to fundraising and by their modest and lovely manner. You are simply the best!”

To mark the 10th anniversary of her Granny Thompson’s death, Angie organised the 10k Twilight Walk in Inverurie. Since that first event, over 5,000 people have attended annually.

The walk was virtual in 2020 because of Covid restrictions, but a 10/10/10 challenge was organised in October and a 100k until May 2021 is currently ongoing, which has so far raised over £400,00.

Vikki Merrilees, Cancer Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Angie and the wider Thompson family for everything they have done for Cancer Research UK over the years. For a single family to raise £1 million is phenomenal!

“Covid-19 has left Cancer Research UK facing cuts of £44 million this year. This is a devastating blow since Cancer Research UK funds about half of all publicly funded research. It is vital that the public continues to fundraise so that together we will still beat cancer.”