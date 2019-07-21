North-east team aiming to walk one million steps to help raise awareness of diabetes

Staff at a north-east pharmacy have laced up their walking shoes in a bid to do their bit for charity.

The team at Tarves Pharmacy is taking on the Million Step Challenge in order to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Each of the six colleagues will aim to walk a million steps before September – and they are inviting customers to get involved too.

The initiative is being organised by trainee dispenser Abbey Duncan, 23.

She said: “Diabetes is something that affects everyone in some way so we felt it would be really good if we were able to do something positive to raise funds and awareness.

“We’ve set a target of £5,000 between the six of us and we are hopeful of raising in excess of that.

“People have been really supportive. Everyone who comes into the pharmacy is really pleased to hear what we’re doing.

“Not only are we helping the charity, we are also staying active and encouraging other people to do the same so there are a lot of benefits to what we are doing.” Abbey believes the team’s fundraising drive will help them benefit the local community.

She said: “A lot of people are quite unsure about diabetes so if we can raise awareness of how big an issue it is it’s definitely a good thing.

“Giving back to the community is something we are really keen to do and things like this help us do that.

“We want to give people a better understanding.”

Angela Mitchell, National Director at Diabetes Scotland, said: “It’s great to hear that the team at Tarves Pharmacy is taking part in our One Million Step Challenge.

“We are so grateful to everyone that chooses to get involved as every step taken will take us closer to a future where diabetes can do no harm.

“Each week thousands of people in the UK suffer heart attacks, stroke, amputation and blindness because of their diabetes.

“But when people are supported to manage their diabetes well, they can avoid these life-threatening complications and stay healthy.

“Money raised through the challenge will go towards Diabetes UK’s work supporting people living with the condition, campaigning for improved care and services, and funding research towards better treatments and, eventually, a cure.”