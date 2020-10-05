North-east teachers set for training in bid to close attainment gap

School staff across the north-east are receiving professional training in a bid to close the attainment gap between the best and worst-off pupils.

The Northern Alliance, a collaboration between eight local authorities in the north and west of Scotland including Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City councils, has set up a series of events for school staff this week as part of a drive to increase awareness of child poverty.

Named “Promoting Equity Week”, the training is focused on identifying and overcoming the barriers faced by young people from more deprived backgrounds.

Teachers are exploring mitigations that can be put in place in schools to close the attainment gap, as well as ways of using funding.

They will also have the opportunity to share views and ideas with others on how to reduce the impact of poverty on pupils’ learning.

Scott Calder, the lead officer for the programme, said: “The Scottish Government have set out their aim of closing the attainment gap, but with the Covid-19 pandemic increasing equity between the most and least-deprived young people has never more difficult or more challenging.

“The poverty-related attainment gap looks like it’s going to increase as a result of the lockdown.

“Children from low-income households already do worse at school than other pupils and our job is to prevent that from happening.

“There is no magic wand to end child poverty and across the Northern Alliance, we are all trying to tackle it together. It means we can look at what’s working in one area and put that in place across the others.”

Mr Calder added: “Schools have been doing some great work over the last few months and teachers have been working really hard. A lot of them have been doing their best to work with families throughout the pandemic.

“Hopefully as we move forward we can continue that. It’s not going to be a quick fix but we know this can make a difference.”

As well as training, resources will also be made available for teachers to support them in helping children from the most-deprived areas reach their full potential.

David Gregory, senior regional advisor for Education Scotland’s northern team added: “It’s important we support all teachers and practitioners to develop their understanding about the issues being faced by children and young people in order to put in place the best solutions at a local level.

“Promoting Equity Week will provide a great opportunity to gain new insight as well as share examples of what has really worked.”

Teachers and practitioners can find out more information and sign up for events by visiting sites.google.com/as.glow.scot/promotingequityweek/home