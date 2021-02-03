North-east teachers say ‘substantial reduction’ in Covid-19 cases needed before school return

A north-east teachers’ union has welcomed plans to reopen classrooms but has warned there must be a “substantial” reduction in community transmission before pupils can return.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a phased reopening of schools, beginning on February 22.

Pre-school and Primary 1-3 will go back full-time that day, while older pupils will attend part-time based on whether they need to complete practical assessments for national qualifications.

A final decision on whether the reopening goes ahead will be made in two weeks’ time, when further details will also be announced.

The EIS trade union said it was “broadly supportive” of the government’s plans to get children back to school – but said there must be evidence the infection rate is falling.

The union also welcomed plans for teachers and some senior pupils to receive at-home Covid tests twice a week.

However, bosses called for a policy of smaller class sizes to be implemented to allow physical distancing in the classroom.

Aberdeen City EIS branch secretary Ron Constable said: “Teachers and schools have been given that date and we will be putting things in place to ensure we can return.

“The Scottish Government’s position is it’s important to get schools back to normal as quickly as possible, which we broadly agree with. It’s important the young learners have some kind of normality.

“However, if we are still in level four and we are going back but the rest of society is still shut down, our members will be concerned about their safety.

“We do believe a phased return is safer but what’s concerning is there was nothing said about physical distancing.

“With early learning and P1-3 it is really difficult, if not impossible, to have distancing in place.

“Having a phased approach along with smaller class sizes would be a more reasonable solution for our members.

“I think they will be heartened by the fact increased testing will be available to them. The more you test, the better it is in terms of mitigating the spread of Covid.

“However, for our members to be safe there has to be a substantial reduction in community transmission.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr was also supportive of plans to get pupils back to school.

However, he called for detailed planning to be carried out to ensure all pupils are accommodated.

He said: “There is no doubt classrooms are the best place for our pupils to learn and the phased return to schools across the north-east is welcome.

“But the SNP Government need to guarantee parents, teachers and pupils that full planning will take place for a smooth and safe return which will benefit everyone.

“We cannot see a repeat of the SNP’s disorganisation that was experienced in the home-schooling rollout.

“While home learning will continue for some, it’s vital no pupil is left behind in the north-east otherwise there is a risk of widening the attainment gap.”

In a statement to parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are determined to get our children back to normal schooling, and by extension back to much greater normality in their lives, just as quickly as it is safe to do so. That is our overriding priority and I think it is right that is the overriding priority of all of us.

“For now, I want to again thank young people and their families, as well as teachers, and school and nursery staff more generally, for the patience and understanding you are showing during these incredibly stressful times.”