North-east teachers praised as school attendance figures remain high

Teachers have been congratulated after high attendance rates were recorded at a local authority.

Aberdeenshire Council recorded 94.5% attendance for 2017-2018.

This was a 0.5% decrease from 2016-2017, but the figure is above the Scottish average of 93.3%.

The education and children’s committee was told the primary school attendance rate is 95.7%, while for academies it is 92.6%.

Central Buchan councillor Anne Simpson said: “Looking at the report these figures are very positive.”

North Kincardine councillor Alison Evison said: “All these figures are very good and we should congratulate everyone involved.”

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children services, said: “Figures indicate that high levels of attendance have been broadly maintained across Aberdeenshire as a whole.”