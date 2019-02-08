North-east teachers praised as school attendance figures remain high

Teachers have been congratulated after high attendance rates were recorded at a local authority.
Aberdeenshire Council recorded 94.5% attendance for 2017-2018.
This was a 0.5% decrease from 2016-2017, but the figure is above the Scottish average of 93.3%.
The education and children’s committee was told the primary school attendance rate is 95.7%, while for academies it is 92.6%.
Central Buchan councillor Anne Simpson said: “Looking at the report these figures are very positive.”
North Kincardine councillor Alison Evison said: “All these figures are very good and we should congratulate everyone involved.”
Laurence Findlay, director of education and children services, said: “Figures indicate that high levels of attendance have been broadly maintained across Aberdeenshire as a whole.”