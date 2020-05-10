North-east teachers create Tik Tok video to cheer up pupils

North-east primary school staff have taken inspiration from a craze sweeping social media in a humorous effort to cheer up pupils during lockdown.

Employees from Meethill Primary and Nursery in Peterhead have created their own music video similar to those which have become increasingly popular on social media app Tik Tok.

The four-minute video, set to the theme tune of American sitcom Full House, took them five days to piece together.

It documents the lives of teachers at home, showing them surrounded by Harry Potter books and merchandise, reading with their pets, rummaging through bags of sweeties, playing with their own children and even appearing to hula hoop while playing a ukulele.