North-east teacher increase ‘covers up’ recruitment difficulties, says MSP

The number of teachers in the north-east has slightly increased over the last 12 months – but schools are still battling recruitment problems, according to an MSP.

New figures published by the Scottish Government show the number of teachers employed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire rose slightly in 2020.

In Aberdeen, there are now 1,725 teachers compared with 1,675 in 2019, while in Aberdeenshire the number is 2,720 – up from 2,696 the previous year.

The pupil-teacher ratio remained roughly the same, with around 13 children for every teacher, while the percentage of youngsters in P1-3 in a class of less than 18 fell by around 2%.

Despite the increase in teachers, however, schools in rural areas continue to face difficulties recruiting new staff.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “Under the SNP’s leadership, Scotland’s schools came into the pandemic understaffed and unprepared which was clear for everyone to see.

“These figures cover up the difficulty councils are facing in hiring teachers for more niche subjects as well as the continuing struggles rural schools experience.

“Our rural schools across Aberdeenshire continually have problems in recruiting staff that simply aren’t faced in Scotland’s urban and central belt areas.

“The Rural Teacher Fund is a commitment from the Scottish Conservatives to increase teacher numbers in the north-east and ensure that pupils across the region can have the same opportunities that children in central belt postcodes get.

“There are still nowhere near enough teachers to deliver the same high standard of schooling that was possible before the SNP came to power.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The increase in teacher numbers in the north-east is encouraging. Through our Teaching Makes People campaign and work with universities, we are doing all we can to attract talented, committed people into teaching in rural areas.

“In addition the preference waiver payment is aimed specifically at encouraging newly qualified teachers to work in rural areas and we have provided £3 million to offer a further 150 Stem Bursaries this year to enable career changers to enter the teaching profession in hard to fill Stem subjects.”