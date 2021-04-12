North-east teacher hosts over 200 quizzes during pandemic

A north-east teacher who has hosted over 200 quizzes since the coronavirus hit last year has been “blown away” by their popularity.

Alan Millar from Dyce has been running quizzes on a fortnightly basis voluntarily since March 2001, starting out at Dizzy’s on Carden Place.

Over the past 20 years, the 46-year-old has hosted them in several local venues including The Bieldside Inn and, most recently, The Craftsman Company.

But when the country was forced into lockdown in March 2020, Alan – a principal teacher in additional support for learners at Kemnay Academy – decided to consider running them in a virtual format, something he had never attempted.

Alan said: “I started running them monthly in January 2018 at The Craftsman Company and moved to fortnightly in January 2019.

“I love hosting them there as I really like the atmosphere in the pub. Pre-Covid, we would regularly go there for a coffee when in town with our toddler and cocker spaniel.

“The food is great, the staff is really friendly and, during the day, it’s really family (and dog) friendly. As a quiz venue, it’s a nice size and lends itself to getting some banter going with the quiz teams, which is what I really miss about quizzing in person.

“Garry at the Craftsman and I decided to suspend the quizzes following Boris Johnson’s announcement on March 16 and I hadn’t really given online quizzes any thought at that point.

“I just thought that we’d maybe have a month or two off and then get back to things as normally come the summer. Doing them as least fortnightly for 19 years I suppose I was looking forward to a ‘quiz holiday’.

“As the seriousness and long-term nature of the coronavirus situation hit home, I began to ponder whether I should put up a weekly Dingbats round on the Quiz Facebook page to keep people interested, so they remembered the quiz existed when things opened up again.

“By the weekend of March 21, this had evolved somehow into the idea of recording a daily quiz round, posting it at 7pm every night and giving people 24 hours to send their answers in.

© Supplied by Alan Millar

“I announced I would do it for the duration of lockdown without ever having recorded myself asking questions, editing it down or any of the technical bits I have become quite proficient with over the last year or so.

“In hindsight, making this promise of a nightly quiz was maybe a bit rash as I ended up doing it for 20 weeks (140 nights).

“When it became clear that schools would be going back full time in August and I would have less time to commit to the recording, editing and marking, I decided to move the quizzes fortnightly on Zoom starting at the beginning of August.

“I had already done a number of Zoom quizzes from June to August for my regular quiz bookings that had cancelled their usual quizzes, so was getting more used to performing live to a muted wall of strangers on my PC monitor.

“I did go back to the nightly quizzes during the October holidays with the Circuit Breaker Lockdown Quiz that ran for 15 nights and again in the Christmas Holidays with the Twelve Days of Quizmas.”

‘I was blown away, I hadn’t expected it to have gone down so well’

At their peak, Alan’s nightly quizzes in the first lockdown had 74 teams taking part from the UK and as far afield as Australia, Slovakia, the USA and Spain.

“I was pretty blown away as I really hadn’t expected it to have gone down so well,” he added.

“I couldn’t believe it, to be honest, there are a couple of teams who have been at almost every quiz which means that they have seen me more than every two days over the last year – much more frequently than normal times.

“I also felt particularly grateful to have such an understanding wife as I disappear off to the spare bedroom for an hour and a half in the evening.

“I’m a bit sad that while I’ve really enjoyed the quizzes over the last year, and have kept a lot of people entertained, that the one thing that has suffered is the charity element.

“I’ve deliberately done these quizzes for free. My priority was about keeping people sane and entertained and giving folks a reason to call and communicate with their friends and family to discuss questions and answers when they couldn’t physically meet up.”

With the charity element standing as one of Alan’s favourite aspects of quizzing, he is looking forward to hosting them in person once again in the future.

He said: “I love the fact that it’s all about raising money for charity.

“I don’t get paid for doing the quizzes and all the money raised from the £2 per person fee and the raffle is donated to the charity of the winning team’s choice.

“I’m looking forward to the interaction with the quizzers rather than sitting speaking to myself in front of a computer monitor hoping that everyone watching is finding me as funny as I think I am and definitely starting to raise some money for charities again.

“I am not looking forward to having to be dressed in outside clothes though as I’ve got quite used to running the quizzes in my PJs.”