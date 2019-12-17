North-east teacher charged with assaulting two pupils at primary school

A north-east teacher has been charged with assaulting two pupils at a primary school.

Aberdeenshire Council would not comment on whether the 54-year-old teacher had been suspended while inquiries into the incidents were ongoing, however, it is understood she was not in school last week.

As reported by the Press and Journal, parents of children at the school were sent an email saying it was co-operating with police to “establish the full circumstances of alleged assaults concerning a member of staff”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police can confirm that a 54-year-old woman has been charged in connection with assaults on two children in the Aberdeenshire area.

“The woman is due to appear in court at a later date.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are working closely with Police Scotland to support their investigation and establish the full circumstances of the events.”