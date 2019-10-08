North-east taxi firm to install mobile defibrillators in cars

A north-east taxi firm will provide a mobile defibrillator in their cabs in a bid to save more lives.

Sorrells Taxis, based near Ythanbank in Ellon, learned about the growing registration of defbrillators in nearby communities and decided to make them mobile with sponsorship from Jamieson Quarries.

The company hopes it will cut down the time it takes for emergency services to access the patient.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gemma Cameron, from Jamieson Quarries, said: “We are very fortunate not only to be able to have this life-saving equipment on various sites but also to be able to gift one to a taxi firm.

“You can never predict when these things will happen, and if we have helped save someone’s life in the local community, then it was worth every penny.

“The taxi is a phone call away every hour of every day and you never know when this might be needed.”