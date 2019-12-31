North-east taxi drivers slam planned increase in licence fees

A planned increase in taxi licence fees across Aberdeenshire has been slammed as “an extra cost” by one driver.

A review of fees is currently being carried out by the local authority, with proposed increases including drivers having to pay £120 for their three-year licence – £26 more than currently.

Vehicle licences, granted once a year and costing £206, would rise to £245 under the proposals.

The letter sent out to all licence holders in the region says the increase is required to “cover the costs” for processing the licences.

However, Duncan McKay, operator at Allways Taxis in Inverurie, said the proposals would just add an additional financial burden on drivers.

He said: “We have received a proposed increase in rates from Aberdeenshire Council.

“It’s just an extra cost. It’s extra money that we’re not really benefiting from.

“We’re paying enough as it is at the moment. Everybody is tight for money, not just the council. It’s quite expensive to say the least.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “All costs associated with providing the licensing service must by law be met from licensing income.

“As a result, increases are being considered across a wide range of businesses/activities licensed by the council including market operators, metal dealers and late-hours catering, among others.

“For taxi drivers a fee of £120 is proposed.

“The average fee across Scotland is £212.72 and, in comparison, the proposed fee in Aberdeenshire would be the third lowest in the country.

“We are currently in the process of consulting on the proposed changes.

“We would encourage all those affected to complete our online survey at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/H3F6D52”

The survey is open until January 17, allowing a decision to be made by the February licensing sub-committee, with any new fees being introduced from April 1.