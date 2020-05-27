North-east taxi drivers lend a helping hand during lockdown

North-east taxi drivers are starting up their engines to transport frontline workers and food parcels.

Chris Sedgewick, 32, of Midstocket reached out to numerous charities to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus crisis.

And he has been helping workers from care provider Bon Accord Care.

He said: “Bon Accord Care asked if they could give my number out to staff and that’s been it since really.”

On an almost daily basis, he been giving lifts to care home staff who need a safe and reliable means to get to their workplace.

For seven weeks he has been taking on the afternoon and evening shift, which allows staff to get to and from the care home.

He said: “They tell me they’ve been waiting an hour to get the bus home.

“And a lot of them are afraid to take the bus because of contamination and things.”

Chris has been a taxi driver for eight years in the city, and is now working with Rainbow taxis for his fifth.

Operating a five seater, he ensures that he takes the necessary precautions during every journey- giving key-workers peace of mind.

He said: “I do wear a mask and gloves at all times.

“I’ve got Dettol disinfectant which I spray on my door handles and hand sanitiser I give out to passengers.

“They often pass comment, and they say they feel assured when they see me wearing a mask and gloves.

“It’s really quite satisfying at a time like this, when we all have a lot of time on our hands. I’m more than happy to help.”

And while Chris is shuttling frontline workers in the midst of the pandemic, he says wife Anita supports his volunteering.

He said: “She’s glad it gets me out her way for a wee while”, he laughed.

“She was worried about me doing regular work with the public but I think she knows carers are the most cautious people in the world, because they’re working with the elderly and taking precautions.”

As well as this, Chris is also dropping off care parcels on behalf of CFINE, to residents all over Aberdeen.

For two weeks he has been delivering to areas such as Mastrick, Kingswells and Torry, and urges fellow taxi-drivers to help out if they can.

He said: “I know a lot of drivers are sitting bored the moment.

“I feel like everyone should do a bit of volunteering like myself and together it could make a huge difference during the lockdown.

“It gets you out the house and it’s rewarding at the same time.”

George Duncan, 62 got involved in volunteering to keep himself busy during lockdown.

The private taxi-driver from Northfield has since given up the role, but says it proved to be rewarding.

He said: “It’s just something to do.

“I was able to do it for about a month. I’ve had to give it up now as I’ve landed myself temporary work delivering Amazon parcels, so there came a point I had to make a living for myself.”

Whilst working as a volunteer, his early morning shift patterns ensured he was helping out those most in need.

He said: “They’re not doing early morning buses at the moment, and their biggest problem is getting transport.

“The staff are doing a great job.”

