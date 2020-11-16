North-east talent show to host online fundraiser for mental health charity

A north-east talent show is holding its own virtual concert in aid of a children’s mental health charity.

Moray’s Got Talent is putting on the internet show on November 30 at 3 pm with performers like CBeebies’ Andy and the Odd Socks, Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowell, Mr Boom and magician Dean Spruce.

Local musicians will also be part of the event which is taking place in support of children’s mental health charity Lucy’s Blue Day.

Leah Rossvoll, the leader of the Moray’s Got Talent team, said: “I have been working with Lucy’s Blue day for some time as I recognise the importance of mental health especially following some very difficult months for everyone.

“Moray’s got talent have been delighted to put on performances for 4 years now but with the current restrictions, we had to adapt the normal format. I was pleased to be involved in discussions to hold a virtual concert which I hope will bring a little fun and excitement on the run-up to Christmas.”

Buckie Councillor Tim Eagle, who has also welcomed the event, said: “I have had several conversations before with Leah about the work of Morays Got Talent but also about mental health in general in Moray.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic team at the Moray Wellbeing hub as well as other support workers and we all need to recognise the importance of good mental health. Leah put me in touch with Lucy’s Blue Day and it has been great to see what resources they can offer. This concert hopes to provide a chance to relax and have fun with an amazing line up from local stars to UK performers. Please do log on and enjoy this virtual concert.”

For more information about the event visit https://bit.ly/35iJyDO