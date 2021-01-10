North-east takeaway to remain closed for ‘foreseeable future’ following fire

A north-east takeaway business will remain closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ following a fire.

Four crews were called to Star Pizza and Kebab on Cookston Road in Portlethen just before 3am on Friday.

They used two main jets to bring the fire under control. No one was injured in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were carried out and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The news was confirmed in a statement posted on social media.

Ali Ayhan said: “We are sorry to announce that we will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the fire. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our lovely customers. We hope to be back serving you soon!”

People reacted to the post saying they hoped to see the business reopen soon.