North-east swimming pool to shut for works

A north-east swimming pool is to close for several weeks for maintenance work.

Westhill Swimming Pool will close on March 16 and will not reopen until April 10.

The work will focus on the changing room and shower areas.

In a statement, the pool’s management said: “Letters will be posted to members regarding their memberships during this time.

“Swimming lessons will end as of March 14 and will restart after the Easter holidays.

“More details will be found in the payment letter issued.”