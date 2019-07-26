North-east swimming pool to shut for repairs

A north-east swimming pool will close for three days next month so repairs can be carried out.

The main water tank at Huntly swimming pool will be replaced between Monday August 12 and Thursday August 15.

It comes after cracks in the tank were discovered by maintenance contractors.

Regrouting works will also take place in the shower area at the same time.

A council spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while these works take place.

“Anyone who has booked to use the pool during this time is advised to speak to a member of staff about obtaining a refund or making alternative arrangements.

“The nearest alternative swimming pools can be found at Alford, Banff, Inverurie and Turriff,” he added.

The fitness suite at the centre will remain open.