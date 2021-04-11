North-east swimming pool set to make a splash following improvements

Essential works worth £215,000 to improve and enhance several features in a north-east swimming pool are continuing at pace.

New boilers and plant equipment are being installed at Turriff Swimming Pool, with additional work carried out to replace the flooring and lockers in the changing areas.

There will also be some upgrades at the reception and in the pool basin itself.

The improvements were delayed due to the restrictions in place to combat Covid-19. However, the works are expected to be completed before the summer holidays.

The improved swimming pool is set to reopen in early July.

Avril Nicol, head of Live Life Aberdeenshire which operates the facility, said: “I am pleased that the upgrade to Turriff Swimming Pool continues to progress.

“I am sure those taking a swim in the pool will notice the difference the works will make.

“I apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst the works take place. I am hopeful everyone will understand why they were worth waiting for when they see the improved pool for themselves.”

Customers who wish to swim during the period that Turriff Swimming Pool remains closed are advised to look at timetables for the Huntly, Deveron (Banff), Fraserburgh, Ellon and Inverurie pools

All of these pools are expected to reopen by Monday May 10, if not before, depending on whether coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

These timetables can be viewed by visiting www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/timetables/