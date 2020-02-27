North-east swimming lessons cancelled due to faulty boiler

Lessons were cancelled at a north-east swimming centre due to a faulty boiler.

Aberdeenshire Council said adult and child lessons in the teaching pool at Inverurie Swimming Centre on the town’s Victoria Road were cancelled yesterday due to the fault.

A council spokesman said: “The temperature has dropped due to an issue with one of the boilers, leading to the closure of this teaching pool.

“Contractors have been on site and a new part has been ordered for the boiler. We are awaiting delivery and will reopen the pool as soon as possible.”

The main pool is operating as normal.