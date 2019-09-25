North-east swimmers hit again by collapse of Thomas Cook

A north-east sports club has faced a major setback with its plans to train abroad for the second time following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club fly out to Lanzarote every two years to take part in a major training camp.

The young athletes carry out their own fundraising to pay for the excursions through securing sponsorship from local businesses.

But they have now been forced to make alternative arrangements for their trip to the Club La Santa resort due to the travel firm collapsing this week.

The high street giant announced on Monday it was to cease trading after failing to secure a £200 million rescue package.

It’s not the first time the swimming club has been hit with problems trying to get to the Spanish island.

The training trip was almost called off two years ago following the closure of Monarch Airlines because their flights had been booked with the firm.

The club’s committee held a meeting last weekend when it became clear there could be issues with its Thomas Cook booking and they managed to successfully make new plans with another travel company.

It means the party will be able to fly out from Leeds Bradford Airport in October for the training camp, which is for their elite swimmers aged between 11 and 17.

Kay Sellar, from Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club, said they “could not believe” their group had been affected by major travel issues for the second time.

Mrs Sellar said: “We were gutted about Thomas Cook and could not believe it. The swimmers work hard and they did a lot of fundraising for this trip.

“Two years ago we were booked with Monarch Airways and they collapsed just nine days before we were due to leave. We made new travel arrangements then but we were all separated.

“This time round we have managed to get flights on Jet 2 from Leeds and we go on October 10. We are so glad to be going and it is great for the kids.

“They’ve been fundraising so it means their hard work has been worth it.”

Mrs Sellar said they had “learned” from their dealings with Monarch two years ago and hoped to secure a refund.

The club was only refunded in 2017 for the group which had booked their flights earlier in the year.

The flights were secured with a credit card this time so the club should be entitled to a refund under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

She said: “We learned from our last mishap with Monarch and we paid for this trip with our credit card so we should get our money back.”

During their training sessions abroad the swimmers work in Olympic-sized pools and run on the track every day.

Stonehaven Amateur Swimming Club is based at the Stonehaven Leisure Centre in the town’s Queen Elizabeth Park.