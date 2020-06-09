North-east support group set up for people affected by sight loss

A new north-east support group is set to launch to help people affected by sight loss.

The Montrose Macular Society Support Group has been organised by sight loss charity the Macular Society.

And the group is planning to launch with a phone meeting later this month.

The meeting, at 10am on June 29, will be held via a conference call.

The group plans to hold similar meeting on the last Monday of each month until it is able to hold face-to face meetings.

Laura Gray, Macular Society regional manager, said: “We’re delighted to be launching this new group. Although our face-to-face services have had to be suspended for the time being, it’s absolutely vital that the people who need our support continue to receive it.

“This group is here for anybody affected by sight loss and we want to encourage as many people as possible to call in to our meetings. Friends and family are also very welcome too.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease.

Anyone who would like to take part in the group’s first telephone meeting can contact Laura on 07948 352 967 or email laura.gray@macularsociety.org

For information on other services currently available from the Macular Society, call the charity’s Advice and Information Service on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org