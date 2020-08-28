North-east suppliers warned over hand sanitiser

A north-east business is urging suppliers of hand sanitiser to ensure their products are effective in protecting against Covid-19.

Just Sanitise, based in Craigellachie, was developed by Aberdeen business partners Nicola Hartland and Brent Bowie to counteract extortionate PPE costs and help businesses fight the virus.

The brand has recently achieved industry accreditation following laboratory tests which confirmed the product is highly effective and quick acting against viruses, including human coronavirus.

Co-founder of Just Sanitise, Nicola Hartland, is urging businesses to ensure the products they are investing in are effective against the virus.

She said: “We have seen a great response to the product in the first three months of business and have been overwhelmed by the support we have received, particularly from customers in the north-east.

“The recent cluster in Aberdeen has been a massive blow for the economy, particularly for the hospitality sector, but it has also been a wake-up call that the health, safety and protection of staff and customers must be a priority as we continue to fight this ongoing battle.”