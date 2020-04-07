North-east suppliers see food deliveries take off

North-east food suppliers are dealing with a surge of customers turning to them for home deliveries.

Elgin-based Speyfruit has been making 250 daily drop-offs at homes while taking on six extra employees to cope with demand.

Owner Ian Taylor had feared takings would plummet when his regular restaurant and takeaway customers closed due to the Government advice.

Staff at Speyfruit have been working up to 12-hour shifts during the virus lockdown with some beginning at 4am to get orders ready.

Fraser Brothers, who also run RG Macdonald butchers in Elgin, have also doubled the hours of their only delivery driver, with director Graeme Duffus filling in the rest of the slots himself to keep up.

He said: “We took the decision to do delivery only to keep the staff in jobs – it’s really taken off.”

