North-east superstar Emeli Sande records special music video to help support Clan fundraising appeal

A north-east music superstar has thrown her weight behind a charity’s new fundraising appeal.

CLAN Cancer Support is urging people to back its “Here for You” appeal and donate £10, or whatever they can, to ensure it can continue to support people affected by cancer across the region.

The appeal has been promoted by Aberdeenshire raised multi-award winning singer and songwriter, Emeli Sande.

She recorded a special music video for of her song ‘Next To Me’ for the appeal.

Emeli Sande said: “I am so happy to be involved in CLAN’s Here for You appeal.

“When I heard about the practical and emotional support they provide to people affected by cancer, I wanted to show my support straight away – especially as I know local organisations are so important in the north and north-east, particularly in rural areas, like where I grew up.

“I have recorded my song ‘Next to Me’ for CLAN as I believe music is such a powerful way to bring people together.

“The song is about being supported, being guided and having someone to rely on at all times. This is what CLAN does every day.

“People who are affected by cancer at this time are likely to be very lonely, and hopefully this song will provide some comfort and remind them that caring support is out there.

She added: “I encourage everyone to give £10 or whatever they can to help CLAN today.”

CLAN chief executive Dr Colette Backwell said: “Everyone at CLAN is delighted that Emeli has chosen to support our Here for You appeal.

“As a local, community-based charity, we are pleased that despite her international stardom, Emeli took time to record her beautiful song for us.

“It is evident that she still has a strong connection with the north-east, and understands the importance of the work we do.

“Most of us know someone who has been affected by cancer, either having had a cancer diagnosis themselves or known a friend or family member who has faced cancer.

“CLAN is often the first place people come to when they receive the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis, and our professional team is able to help people make sense of their new situation.

“Having had to cancel our major fundraising events, we are facing a significant loss in income, but we know it is vital to the north and north-east of Scotland that we continue to provide emotional and practical support for people.

“The lockdown has meant that our seven cancer centres have had to temporarily close, however we are continuing to be there for people affected by cancer by having seven local, dedicated telephone support services.

“We appeal to everyone to enjoy Emeli’s video and to donate £10 or whatever they can afford to CLAN to ensure that we can continue to be Here for You not just today, but into the future as well.”