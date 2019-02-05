North-east supermarkets launch Valentine’s Day competition to find longest-married couple

A supermarket giant is on the hunt for the north-east’s longest-married couple in time for Valentine’s Day.

Asda stores in the area, including at the Bridge of Dee and Portlethen, are looking to offer a prize as part of a competition for those in long-term relationships.

Couples are in with the chance to win a selection of Valentine’s Day treats to mark the occasion, including luxury chocolates and a bouquet.

Martin Green, general store manager at Asda Bridge of Dee, said: “We know we’ve lots of romantics around the area and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by inviting them to the store to share the love. We’re appealing for couples from across the area to put themselves forward.”

Abbie Whitelaw, community champion at Asda Portlethen, said: “There are couples in our store who we’ve seen shopping together for years, and we’ve no doubt that some of these regular customers could be in with a chance of winning.”

Entries to the competition will be accepted up to 4pm on Sunday, and should include contact details and a photocopy of the marriage or civil partnership certificate.

Members of the public have been urged to email asdascotland@havas.com