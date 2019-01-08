North-east supermarket to roll out compostable plastic carrier bags

A national retailer is rolling out compostable carriers in the north-east as part of a bid to ban single-use plastics.

Around 50 Co-op food stores in Aberdeenshire are the first to introduce the compostable shopping bags which can be turned into peat-free compost along with household food waste.

Customers can carry their shopping home and then reuse the carriers as a food waste caddy liner.

However, they will initially only be available in communities where the local authority accepts them in household food waste collections.

Iain Ferguson, environmental manager of Co-op, said: “Our members and customers expect us to help them make more ethical choices, and we are dedicated to doing just that.

“Reducing environmental impacts is, and always has been, at the core of Co-op’s efforts.

“The bags are carefully designed to help local authorities with food waste recycling and reduce plastic contamination in a targeted way.

“Reducing the environmental impact of our products and eliminating single-use plastic is a priority and we welcome measures designed to make recycling simpler and more accessible.

“This brings together supply and waste value chains to achieve a more circular economy.”