North-east supermarket teams up with charity to deliver shopping to vulnerable residents

A north-east supermarket has teamed up with a charity to ensure shopping is delivered to the most vulnerable residents in the area.

The Scotmid store in Torphins is working with Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland to provide a free home-delivery service for those who are vulnerable and shielding.

Those who are unable to leave their houses can phone the store and complete their weekly shopping order over the phone.

Volunteers from Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland are then delivering the groceries to people’s doorsteps.

They have also been supporting those who are feeling isolated and alone through weekly phone calls, medication deliveries and dog walking.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “It is fantastic to be working with our charity partner, Scotmid to reach people in Torphins who really need our help during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know could benefit from the service, contact Scotmid Torphins on 01339 882 717 to place an order.

