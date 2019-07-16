Video: North-east supermarket sealed off as police deal with ‘industrial incident’

Police have been called to an “industrial incident” in a north-east town.

Officers have warned there is “no pedestrian or vehicle access” to Asda on Peterhead’s Longside Road.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene in the supermarket’s car park at 12.26pm.

It’s not known the exact nature of the incident, however a police spokeswoman confirmed it is not in the store.

Emergency services, including an ambulance, could be seen in the Asda car park, near construction equipment.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12:26pm today to attend an incident at the Longside Road area in Peterhead.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

A HSE spokeswoman said: “HSE is aware of an incident at Asda in Peterhead and is currently liaising with Police Scotland.”