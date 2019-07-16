Tuesday, July 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east supermarket sealed off as police deal with ‘industrial incident’

by Callum Main
16/07/2019, 1:28 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police have been called to an “industrial incident” in a north-east town.

Officers have warned there is “no pedestrian or vehicle access” to Asda on Peterhead’s Longside Road.

It’s not known the exact nature of the incident, however a police spokeswoman confirmed it is not at the store.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

Breaking