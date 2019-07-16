North-east supermarket sealed off as police deal with ‘industrial incident’

Police have been called to an “industrial incident” in a north-east town.
Officers have warned there is “no pedestrian or vehicle access” to Asda on Peterhead’s Longside Road.
It’s not known the exact nature of the incident, however a police spokeswoman confirmed it is not at the store.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.
Emergency services are currently in attendance at an industrial incident in the Longside Road area of #Peterhead – there is no pedestrian or vehicle access to Asda currently and we would ask members of the public to avoid the area meantime. Thank you for your patience.
— NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) July 16, 2019